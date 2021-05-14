Amitabh Bachchan buys 50 oxygen concentrators from Poland





Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has till date donated 15 crores towards India’s battle towards Covid-19 fight and he continues to do so. Big B has ordered 50 oxygen concentrators from Poland for coronavirus relief in Mumbai.

In his latest blog, Amitabh Bachchan expressed gratitude to the government of Poland, the Mayor of the City of Wroclaw, the Ambassador of India at Warsaw and the LOT Polish Airlines.

On Thursday, the ‘Piku’ actor wrote on his blog, "The general call from the places that were in need of help had been for the urgent need of Oxygen Concentrators. These are and were difficult to procure and when I was not getting any immediate source to acquire them my friend and the Indian Consul in Wroclaw stepped forward...came out with the name and details of a Polish Company that was making them...I immediately placed an order for 50 Oxygen Concentrators (sic)."

The 50 oxygen concentrators will be shipped out of Poland on May 15, Bachchan informed his fans.

Amitabh Bachchan also informed his fans he ordered 20 ventilators, 10 of which have been delivered to the hospitals. He wrote, "The BMC the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation when I said I wished to donate something for the cause, told me to not give money, but to get them Ventilators...I had ordered 20 ventilators, 10 of which have arrived to day and I am happy that I was able to deliver them to the BMC and a few Municipal Hospitals in Mumbai today. The balance 10 should be in by the 25th and they shall also be distributed to some more Hospitals in need of them (sic)."