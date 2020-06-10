Amitabh Bachchan books 3 flights to send 500 migrant workers to Varanasi





Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has booked three chartered flights to send off 500 migrant workers to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier also the megastar had sent back workers to various places in Uttar Pradesh via road.

Mid Day quoted a source as saying, “Everything is being done with utmost discretion as Bachchanji doesn’t want it to be publicised. He was moved by the plight of the migrant workers and decided to help them. He has chartered the Indigo Airlines’ Varanasi-bound flight that is scheduled to depart on Wednesday morning. The 180 migrants scheduled to travel on the morning flight have been asked to report to the airport at 6 am. The initial plan was to send them home by train, but the logistics didn’t work out.”

The chartered flights will take off with close to 180 migrants each to Allahabad, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Lucknow. Out of the six flights, four will depart today and the other two will fly on Thursday.

The entire arrangement is supervised by a close aide of Big B. Amitabh is also arranging few more flights to ensure migrants reach their hometowns in West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and a few other states.

Apart from Amitabh, Sonu Sood has also booked flights to send off migrant workers to their native places.