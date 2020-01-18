Amitabh Bachchan attends Ritu Nanda’s prayer meet in Delhi





Megastar Amitabh Bachchan headed to Delhi to attend Ritu Nanda’s prayer meet. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Gauri Khan and many other Bollywood celebrities spotted at the Mumbai airport flying to Delhi.

Pictures of Big B at the prayer meet of late Ritu Nanda are doing the round on net. The megastar donned a white kurta pyjama teamed with checkered Nehru jacket.

"An ideal in-law, an ideal mother-in-law, and an ideal friend has left us for good in a distance we cannot cover... for now," wrote Amitabh Bachchan in memory of Ritu Nanda, mother-in-law of his daughter Shweta Nanda.

In memory of Ritu Nanda, Big B wore a heartfelt note, "That silent knock at the work place... the hurried expression of worried concern... the hours that sleep in most parts of the world that seek the midnight... shuffled steps, soft anxious and disturbed conversations... and then within a blink... the lights go out... she has gone."

"Distance and absence accentuates the grief... feel of loss, concern for those by the side, and the need to be in the embrace of them that see and suffer in the exact... such are the incomprehensible moments that the day in the day of lives throws at us," Amitabh Bachchan added in his post.

No sooner, Big B received the sad news, he immediately jetted off to Delhi with his daughter-in-law and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to attend the funeral and pay his last tribute to Ritu Nanda.

Ritu Nanda, the sister of Rishi, Randhir, Rajiv and Rima Kapoor, was married to industrialist Rajan Nanda. They have a daughter, Natasha, and a son, Nikhil. Nikhil married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan in 1997. Ritu Nanda was the grandmother of Shweta and Nikhil's children Navya Naveli and Agastya.

On Tuesday morning, Big B shared the sad news: "My 'samdhan' Ritu Nanda, Shweta's mother-in-law, passed away suddenly at 1.15 am... cannot communicate... travelling."

She has been suffering from cancer for the past seven years.