Amitabh Bachchan arranges 4 charter flights to send UP migrants home





Amitabh Bachchan has turned a good Samaritan for many migrants workers during the time of crisis. He has arranged four charter flights to send migrants workers from Mumbai to Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday and Thursday he has sent 700 people to their homes in UP.

Among them were first time fliers and they were very excited and thanked Big B for his kind gesture.

"I had never travelled in a plane before this, but Bachchan sahib made it possible for me, that too at a time when I was badly stuck in Mumbai amid the lockdown. I'm returning home after eight months," Mr Hasan, who runs a tailoring shop in Mumbai's Hazi Ali area, said.

Azamgarh native Mukesh Madhesia, who runs a tailoring shop at Worli in Mumbai, also expressed his gratitude for Mr Bachchan.

"I contacted Haji Ali Dargah and filled up a travel form on being told by a friend about Bachchan saheb making arrangements for flights for UP natives desirous to return home. And we got flight tickets soon. It was unbelievable," he said.

"We were very worried due to our closed shop and no other avenue of income amid the lockdown. But Amitabh Bachchan saved us by helping us reach home," he added.

Allahabad Airport Director Sunil Yadav said: "This A 320 airbus of IndiGo has brought a total of 180 passengers from Mumbai. Another special flight is slated to land here on Thursday."

A passenger, belonging to Bhadohi, shared their excitement, “I am in the business of selling bangles and when my family had lost all hope of getting home, we were told that a flight would take us.

My first reaction was that someone was joking but here I am, safe and secure along with my family, completing an experience that we will never forget”.