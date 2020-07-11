Amitabh and Abhishek tests positive for Covid- 19, undergoing treatment





Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan has been tested positive for Covid-19 and the father-son duo is undergoing treatment at Nanavati hospital.

Abhishek Bachchan confirmed in a tweet that he is Covid-9 positive and asked his fans not to panic and stay calm.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank You

On Saturday night, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .." All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !" he tweeted late on Saturday night.

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan tweeted best wishes to Amitabh Bachchan for speedy recovery.

#AmitabhBachchan ji, I join the whole Nation in wishing you a quick recovery. After all, you are the idol of millions in this country, an iconic superstar. We will all take good care of you. Best wishes for a speedy recovery," he said.

Meanwhile, the antigen test of Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan came negative while the swab test report of them are awaited.