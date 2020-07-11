Amitabh and Abhishek are stable with mild symptoms, says hospital





After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for coronavirus, they were shifted to Nanvati hospital last night. As per the latest report, the father-son duo is stable. They have only mild symptoms of Covid-19.

Talking about the current medical condition of the megastar and his actor son Abhishek, Dr Abdul Samad Ansari, the head of critical care in Nanavati hospital, told NDTV on Sunday: "Huge responsibility on our shoulders to treat the biggest icon and his son. Their condition is stable. They have mild symptoms and their vitals are under control... usually by 10-12th day, peak disease impact on body is witnessed. Today would be 5th day since Amitabh ji's symptoms had surfaced...have to watch closely for another seven days and see how the disease evolves...in the next 3 days, we will be able to see the evolution trajectory... very likely that he may remain to have a very mild version."

On Saturday evening, Amitabh Bachchan revealed about his coronavirus diagnosis in a tweet, in which he wrote: "I have tested COVID-19 positive... shifted to hospital... hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests, results awaited...All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

An hour after Mr Bachchan's tweet, Abhishek Bachchan also revealed that he is COVID-19 positive. "Earlier today, both my father and I tested positive for COVID-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," he wrote on Twitter.