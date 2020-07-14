Amitabh and Abhishek are stable, to remain in hospital for a week





Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are undergoing treatment for coronavirus at Nanavati hospital and according to hospital sources, the father-son duo is responding well to the treatment and will be in the hospital for at least a week.

On Tuesday morning, the source shared a health update about Big B and his son Abhishek and said they both are "stable": "Both are stable and are responding well to the treatment. They will have to be in the hospital for at least seven days," PTI quoted the source as saying.

Meanwhile, Abhishek's actress wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya are under home quarantine and receiving treatment at home.

After the four members of the Bachchan parivaar are diagnosed corona positive, Amitabh Bachchan's all four bungalows - Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa and Jalsa, where the actor currently lives with his family - have been sealed and sanitized.

The nation is praying for Big B and his family’s recovery and the megastar is truly touched with the kind gesture of his fans. With folded hands, he thanked one and all who are praying for his and his family recovery. "Prayers and wishes of well-being, come to me like the torrential unstoppable rain... This bond of love has broken the banks of containment... Swept away... I have been drenched in this immense love... The darkness of my lonely solitude illuminated... My individual gratitude shall I never be able to express... On bended knee do I bow my head before thee."