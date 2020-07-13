Amit Sadh tested negative for Covid-19





Actor Amita Sadh underwent Covid-19 test after his ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’co-star Abhishek Bachchan was tested positive for the virus. But by God’s grace, the actor has been tested negative.

Amit Sadh wrote: "Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily, I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength."

On Sunday, the actor shared a post on Twitter stating that despite feeling fine, he would take a COVID-19 test as a precaution. "Thank you everyone for all your concern and wishes. I am feeling perfectly fine. However, will get a precautionary COVID-19 test done today. My thought and prayers are with Mr Bachchan, Abhishek and family. Hoping for their speedy recovery," read Amit Sadh's post.