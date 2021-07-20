Amid Raj Kundra's arrest, Shilpa Shetty skips ‘Super Dancer 4’ shoot





Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested in pornography racket. Shilpa, who is one of the judges of the dance reality show, ‘Super Dancer 4’ reportedly did not turn up for the shoot today. It is learnt that Karisma Kapoor might replace the actress as the guest judge of the show.

A source on the sets told SpotboyE.com, “We were supposed to shoot for the upcoming episode today at Film city and Karisma Kapoor is coming as a guest judge for the special episode. However, Shilpa has not come to the set for shooting today at the last moment. And we are continuing to shoot with the rest three.”

Last time, Shilpa took a break from the show when her entire family tested positive for Covid-19. At the time, Malaika Arora had stepped in for her as the crew moved to Daman due to Covid-19 restrictions.

On Monday night, Raj was arrested by Mumbai police in pornography case. Police has substantial proof about Raj making porn videos and publishing them through apps.

Raj and his business partner Ryan Thorap have been sent to police custody till July 23 by the Killa Court in Mumbai. the former has been named the key conspirator in the racket. According to police, he has made good amount of money from the racket.

Raj’s phone has been seized and some of his electronic devices are sent to forensics for investigation. Apart from this, foreign currency too has been seized from the businessman.

The Mumbai Police told the court that Raj Kundra’s custody is essential to go ahead with the probe.