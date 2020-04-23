Amid lockdown Anita Raaj hosts party, watchman calls cops





Actor Anita Raaj and her doctor husband Sunil Hingorani invited friends for drinks at her Pali Hill home amid lockdown. Their society’s watchman has called cops and they came and busted the party. However, Anita Raaj totally refuted the rumour, calling it false and claimed that on medical emergency a friend and his wife arrived at their home.

Anita Raaj and her husband Sunil Hingorani had a heated argument with the watchman.

However, Anita told the tabloid, “Since my husband is a doctor, one of his friends had come home for a medical emergency. His wife came with him for assistance. My husband couldn’t refuse him on humanitarian grounds. After checking the situation, the cops apologised for the false complaint that was lodged with them and left immediately. I won’t behave irrationally by hosting a party in the current scenario.”

Anita Raaj moved from big screen to small screen and is currently seen in Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni.

The number of Covid-19 cases in India has crossed 21,000-mark and more than 650 people have lost their lives.