Amazing pictures from Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's wedding





Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are now a married couple. Their childhood romance culminated into marital bliss after long years of friendship and dating. The couple looked adorable on their wedding day.

While the groom opted for an ivory white, complete with floral work sewn with embellishments, rhinestones and sequins. Natasha donned a light golden lehenga with broad V-neck blouse featuring 3/4th sleeves with sequins all over teamed with sheer georgette dupatta. The bride wore matching ornaments with her wedding outfit.

Both their wedding ensembles were designed by Manish Malhotra.

Here are some stunning pictures from Varun and Natasha's wedding.








































