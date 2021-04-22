Aman Verma’s mother passes away at 79





Television actor Aman Verma lost his mother. Aman’s mother Kailash Verma died on April 18 at the age of 79. The actor penned a heartfelt note to share the news of his mother’s demise.

Sharing a smiling picture of his mother, Aman Verma wrote, "Life comes around in a complete circle. With a heavy heart I let all of u know that my mother #kailashverma left for her heavenly abode. Please keep her in your prayers and wishes. All condolences on the cell via msgs and calls, looking at the present COVID19 situation. GOD BLESS (sic)."

Aman friends and colleagues from the industry expressed condolence. Delnaaz Irani wrote, “May her soul rest in peace ..please accept our condolences ????om shaanti.” Celebs like Nivedita Basu, Vindu Dara Singh, Shivangi Verma, Shweta Gulati, Zuber Khan among more to express their heartfelt tribute.

On March 29, 2016, the actor lost his father Colonel YK Verma in a road accident.

On the work front, Aman Yatan Verma will be seen in ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’.