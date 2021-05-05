Aly Goni’s mother, sister and nephews fight Covid-19





Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant and actor Aly Goni’s mother Ruby Goni, his sister Ilham Goni and her kids have all tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Calling them fighters, the actor shared the news on his Instagram handle.

Aly captioned a cute photo his nephews on Instagram, "Mere fighter bache can’t wait to see u and hug u my munchkins #IhateUcorona."

Celebrities left comment on Aly’s post. Actor Vahbiz Dorabjee wrote, "Omg sorry just saw the caption..this is terrible..not fair Wish them a speedy recovery." Aly's girlfriend, actor Jasmin Bhasin also dropped a few emojis in the comment section.

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee commented, "Awwwwwwwwww such cutiesssss. Tere bacche bhi aise hi cute honge @alygoni phir mujhe ezaz maasi bulaayenge (Your kids will be equally cute and they will call me 'Eijaz mausi')."

On Tuesday night,Aly also took to Twitter and wrote, "I can understand what people are feeling jinke ghar wale are positive.. My most of the family members are positive from last 9 days My mom My sister her kids they are fighter the way they r fighting with this virus specially my baby munchkins ya Allah reham take care."

Aly's fans send recovery wishes to his family. One wrote, "As the times are getting difficult by the day, I wish Take care of eachother $ and they will be my prayers and all be fine But my baby munchkin They r real FIGHTER'S dont worry and ilham di and aunty will be in my prayers and my prayers for u and ur family."

Another one tweeted, "Stay strong @AlyGoni our prayers are with you and your family they all will surely recover soon and come back more stronger than before . Your mom, sister and the cute little munchkins are so strong they will fight with the virus very strongly."