All is not well between Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt





Gossip mills churned that all is not well in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s paradise. The rumour of their troubled relationship all started when Ranbir did not wish Alia on her birthday on social media nor he was present during the cake cutting ceremony of Alia. Despite being in the town, the ‘Barfi’ actor preferred to give Alia’s birthday a miss.

Alia Bhatt cut her birthday cake in the presence of her sister Shaheen Bhatt and good pal Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and others. Pictures and videos of the ‘Highway’ actress cake cutting ceremony did the round on net. Nowhere Ranbir was seen. However, netizens feel all is not well between the lovebirds.

Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished Alia on her birthday on the social networking sites. Riddhima had posted a boomerang video wishing the Brahmastra actress. While there were reports of the two tying the knot, this sudden distancing of Ranbir from Alia on her birthday, suggests otherwise.

Last year, when reports about Ranbir-Alia's relationship hitting a rough patch grabbed headlines, the actress was quoted as saying, "I don't understand the need for everyone to discuss my wedding all the time. But then, I think to myself that it's a simple question and my answer remains the same. If I'm not getting married right now, that's what I'll say. I'm happy being in a relationship, but that doesn't mean I'm tying the knot just yet."

Speaking about work, Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles and is slated to release on December 4, 2020.