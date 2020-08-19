All is not well between lovebirds Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan





According to the latest grapevine, rumoured lovebirds Sara Ali Khan and Karik Aaryan unfollowed each other on Instagram. The met on the set Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ and the couple started dating. But lately, their relationship soured and they reportedly not following each other on Instagram.

Though dating, the couple never admitted their relationship in public. While dating, Sara and Kartik also spend some quality time together at the Pataudi palace.

On Sara’s last birthday, Kartika Aaryan headed to Bangkok to surprise Sara. The two rang birthday together and also shared picture of the birthday celebration at a restaurant. The couple also whisked off to the ancestral home at Pataudi. After that Kartik also cheered for Sara with the actress’s brother Ibrahim when she made her ramp debut.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan has films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dostana 2. Sara Ali Khan has Coolie No.1 and Atrangi Re in her kitty.