All good now. Hitesh and I are living together, Sunidhi Chauhan





Singer Sunidhi Chauhan and her husband Hitesh Sonik’s troubled marriage surfaced on media last year but the couple never spoke about their relationship in public. They always maintained a dignified silence. Now, the singer broke her silence and commented on their wedding. Sunidhi said that all is well now and they are living together.

"All good now. Hitesh and I are living together," she said.

Last year, grapevine buzzed that the singer’s eight years marriage with the composer are in troubled waters and Sunidhi is living separately from her husband for the past few days.

In 2020, news afloat that trouble in the couple’ paradise started after Sunidhi returned from short vacation with Hitesh and his friends. After returning from Goa, things turned ugly between the two. “Sunidhi and Hitesh are having issues since many days and haven't told many friends or relatives---but yes, Goa trip ke baad, baat bahut bigad gayi,” a source told us.

When contacted then Sunidhi simply said, "No comments".

On April 26th, 2012 the singer got married to his childhood friend and music composer Hitesh Sonik in a hush-hush wedding in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their first child together on January 1, 2018.

This is Sunidhi’s second marriage, she was earlier married to director and choreographer Bobby Khan. At the age of 18, Sunidhi eloped with Bobby and the couple married secretly. The duo separated after living together for a year. During the separation, Sunidhi lived with TV anchor, Annu Kapoor and his wife Arunita. Same year, Sunidhi filed for divorce.