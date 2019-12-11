Alia, Ranbir to have a destination wedding in Kashmir?





For quite sometime, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding speculations are doing the round on net. Various reports about their much awaited wedding are being surfaced on media and now the latest buzz that is being circulated on media is that the couple will have destination wedding in Kashmir.

It is said that the actress fell in love with the valley while shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Raazi’ and then and there she made up her mind that whenever she will tie the knot it will be in Kashmir.

Another grapevine buzzed that Alia and Ranbir will enter into wedlock in winter next year outside India. As per report, the couple will wrap up their projects before they take the plunge.

While Ranbir Kapoor has Yash Raj Film’s ‘Shamshera’ in his kitty, Alia has couple of movies to be filmed like Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

“By that time, both of them hope to clear all their pending assignments. Ranbir and Alia have decided to take at least a month off for their wedding. And for that to happen, they need to complete their underproduction films,” says an informed source.

To avoid unnecessary hullaballoo, the wedding is likely to take place outside India.

Says the source, “Ranbir can clear the decks for the wedding sooner rather than later. Alia is far busier of the two. They will wait until November-December 2020 for their wedding,” says the source.

Gossip mills also churned that the ‘Raazi’ actress will wear designer Sabyasachi Mukherji’s outfit for her D-day. According to Spotboye, Alia met Sabyasachi in April to discuss the design of her wedding lehenga.