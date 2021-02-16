Alia-Ranbir, Saif-Kareena trolled for celebrating Randhir Kapoor’s birthday





Lately, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor celebrated his 74th birthday and a private birthday party was arranged at the actor’s residence. It was attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, Alia Bhatt also graced the birthday pat with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and many more were seen. Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria, Rima Jian, Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor too graced.

The videos and pictures of the celebration did the round on net. No sooner the pictures of the guests shared on net, the Kapoor were heavily trolled. The haters attacked the Kapoor for celebrating Randhir Kapoor’s birthday shortly after Rajiv Kapoor’s death. In a gap of few months, Randhir Kapoor lost his elder sister Ritu Nanda, Rishi Kapoor and now Randhir Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Randhir Kapoor told ETimes that it was a small meet-up, not a celebration. “It was a small meet-up. A solemn affair. There was no celebration. We are missing my younger brother Rajiv. He passed away last week due to a heart attack. It was a shocking, sudden death. We are yet to come to terms with it.”

But trollers did not spare them. A troll wrote, "Inke yaha hi to death hui thi, aur birthday celebration bhi ho raha hai,kitni jaldi satish hotey hain inke emotions." Another one commented, "Bhai ki death ho ke 4 din nhi huye ye log birthday party kar rahe he." The demise of Rajiv Kapoor came as a shock as he had no history of medical illness. Another person wrote, "How can they celebrate a birthday party just after shocking demise? Party after there is recent death in family (Rajiv Kapoor) what kind of family they are."

However, Randhir Kapoor in an interview said that he is left alone. Randhir Kapoor told ETimes, "Rajiv was a very gentle and extremely jovial person. It is so tough to believe that he is gone. He had no medical history. His health was simply fine; he had no problems whatsoever."



