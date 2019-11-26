Alia is getting married, Deepika Padukone spills the beans





Deepika Padukone just spilled the beans on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding. In a recent interview, the ‘Piku’ actress reveals the secret of the impending wedding of Alia and Ranbir.

Alia Bhatt confirmed Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding in 2018 during her appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show, ‘Koffee With Karan’ and now it's Deepika's turn to reveal the secret.

In a discussion on the 100 greatest performances of the decade with Film Companion with Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Manoj Bajpayee, Vijay Deverakonda, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh and others, Deepika spilled the beans. During the conversation, Vijay spoke about how he had a crush on Deepika and Alia. He said, “Without shame a lot of people on this table have been massive crushes, like been in love with some of them like these two (pointing to Deepika and Alia). She (Deepika) got married but...” Deepika interrupted and said, “She (Alia) is getting married.” Vijay continued, “She (Alia) is getting married.”

Alia immediately stopped the conversation and said, “Excuse me, why have you made this declaration?” Deepika, perhaps realising that she’d said too much, clarified, “Guys, I made that up. I just wanted to see his reaction.”

Months back, Alia and Ranbir’s fake wedding card has gone viral. The card says the sagan ceremony of Alia and Ranbir will take place on 22nd January, 2020. The card is blue in colour and the letters are printed in golden colour.

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan reacted to the fake wedding card of her daughter, she called it non-issue.

Soni told TOI, “It’s a non-issue. Please, don’t give these miscreants more publicity than they deserve.” The card has many mistakes. Alia is misspelt as ‘Aliya’ while her father’s name is mentioned as Mukesh Bhatt. Mukesh Bhatt is Alia’s uncle and Mahesh Bhatt is her father.

Their respective parents also gave green signal to their relationship. Alia is teh choice of both Rishi and Neetu. When Rishi Kapoor was undergoing treatment for cancer in the US, the actress visited him couple of times.

Earlier this year, Soni Razdan denied the rumours of Alia and Ranbir’s wedding.“Look, it is sweet of all their fans to ask everything about them. I am Alia’s mother. I really do not want to talk about my daughter’s personal life. I want her to be happy. And she has my love and blessing on everything she does, beyond that I want her to live her life the way she wants to. As a mother, I do not give her any ‘gyaan’ because my Alia is very sensible as an individual,” she said.