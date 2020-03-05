Alia Bhatt’s phone has kissing wallpaper with Ranbir Kapoor





Lately, Alia Bhatt was spotted with her sister Shaheen Bhatt at the PVR and what caught the attention is Alia’s phone wallpaper. It has Ranbir Kapoor. The wallpapser has Ranbir and Alia kissing each other. The wallpaper has got the fans talking about it.

The picture appeared seems to have clicked during Ranbir’s cousin Armaan Jain’s wedding reception. Ranbir is seen wearing a blue shirt while Alia is dressed in a light-coloured outfit. The couple also appears to be kissing in the photo.

Ranbir and Alia’s fans are basking in joy to see the wallpaper. One wrote, “It’s a photo of ranbir and alia,” wrote one with a multitude of heart-eyes emojis. “Its her and ranbir kissing awwweeee,” wrote another. “Love love love,” read another comment.

According to the latest grapevine, Ranbir and Alia will enter into wedlock in December soon after the release of their first film, ‘Brahmastra’.

“Alia and Ranbir Kapoor are set to tie the knot in December this year, not long after the release of Brahmastra on the 4th of that month,” said the article by film critic and entertainment journalist Rajeev Masand.