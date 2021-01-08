Alia Bhatt’s pet cat Sheeba passes away





Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt’s pet cat Sheeba passed away. Alia Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan dropped emotional post on their respective Instagram handles.

Calling her pet cat, angel, the ‘Raazi’ actor wrote, “goodbye my angel.” She shared two adorable pictures of Sheeba.

The first picture shows Alia cuddling her pet cat and the second picture shows her Alia bust on her phone while Sheeba sitting on the top of a couch.

Alia’s mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan also bade emotional good-bye to Sheena by sharing three pictures of her. She wrote, “RIP Sheeba We named you after the Queen of Sheeba because from day one you had such a regal air. My mornings will never be the same again. Thank you for the abundance of love you blessed me with Sheebles will miss you so much”.

Apart from the two, fans and well-wishes of the Bhat family also expressed sadness. Pooja Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also mourned the sad demise of the per cat of the Bhatt family.