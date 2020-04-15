Alia Bhatt’s best friend spills the beans on Alia-Ranbir's wedding





Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding is the most awaited wedding of the year but nothing has been finalized yet and the Kapoor Khandan has also not disclosed anything about the much anticipated wedding. However, a close friend of Alia Bhatt spilled the beans of the ‘Raazi’s actor wedding with Ranbir.

"It was earlier planned as a destination wedding, but now, the families have decided to go ahead with the band-baaja-baaraat in Mumbai, in the last 10 days of December. Thankfully, Rishi's (Kapoor) health is much better, so the family is looking forward to the celebrations. The wedding functions will tentatively kick off on December 21 and will be spread over four days. But the dates are yet to be locked given the current situation,” the source was quoted by the portal.

However, when Alia’s best friend and actor Akansha Ranjan was asked to comment on the truth of the report, she revealed during a live interview: "I have no idea. Even, I keep hearing these rumours." It seems we will have to wait for a while to know the exact truth.”

On the work front, the couple will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukherji's 'Brahmastra'.