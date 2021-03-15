Alia Bhatt turns 28: Kareena, Anushka, Katrina, others send wishes





One of the Bollywood’s most talented actress Alia Bhatt turned 28 today and wishes poured in from close ones and fans. From Neetu Kapoor to Katrina Kaif, there are a long list of Bollywood celebrities who took to their social media handle to wish the birthday girl.

Check out the post:

Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday to the coolest happiest girl I know. Keep inspiring everyone with your positivity m strength. Love you loads.”

Mother Soni Razdan wrote, “The art of a people is a true mirror to their minds’ Jawaharlal Nehru. In that case my darling you have a very special mind … may it bloom and grow forever and may you also always like what you see in the mirror ???????????? Happy Birthday Sunshine ! Love you to bits and pieces and so much that they don’t have a number for that ????????????????????????????????????.”

Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday superstar, Continue to shine like no one can.”

Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram stories and wished the actress by sharing a lovely picture of Alia, she wrote, “Happy Birthday gorgeous! May you keep shining always.”

Katrina Kaif wishes Alia Bhatt in the following words, "Happiest of every days today and always @aliaabhatt May u conquer the world and achieve all your hearts desires.”

Dia Mirza also took to her Instagram stories and wished Alia Bhatt, “Happy birthday to my favourite.”