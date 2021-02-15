Alia Bhatt to star in Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Darlings’





Alia Bhatt has been roped in play the female lead in Shahrukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainmentproduction, ‘Darlings’. It is quirky tale of mother-daughter duo set in a middle-class family. When the script was narrated to the ‘Raazi’ actor she loved it and immediately gave her nod.

“She loved it and instantly came on board the film,” according to the source.

‘Darlings’ will make the directional debut of Jasmeet K Reen who penned the script of Force 2, Fanney Khan and Pati Patni Aur Woh. It has an ensemble of stars like Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. Shefali Shah will essay the role of Alia Bhatt’s on-screen mother.“It’s set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a middle-class family and traces the lives of two women, as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances,” the source revealed.

The film is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of 2021. “In fact, the movie is gearing up for a release this year itself. The pre-production work is going on in full swing and the team is all ready to begin soon in Mumbai,” the source further revealed.

Shahrukh Khan and Alia Bhatt share great professional relationship. The couple starred in ‘Dear Zindagi’ in the past.