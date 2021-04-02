Alia Bhatt tests positive for Covid-19, goes into home quarantine





After boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, girlfriend and actress Alia Bhatt has been tested positive for novel coronavirus and she went under home quarantine. The ‘Raazi actress shared the news on her Instagram account.

"Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care”, she wrote on her Instagram post.

Actor and Alia’s boyfriend totally recovered from covid and he also resumed work. The couple lately dubbed for their upcoming film, ‘Brahmastra’.

After Alia tested positive, the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ has been put on hold.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has ordered a stop in the shooting of the film and asked all the crew members and those associated with the film to get themselves tested.

The president of FWICE, B N Tiwari, general secretary Ashok Dubey, treasurer Gangeshwar Srivastav, and chief advisors Sharad Shelar and Ashok Pandit said, “We have got to know that Alia Bhatt has tested positive for Covid-19. We can’t ignore the safety of the workers and technicians.”

Ashok Dubey further revealed that a technician associated with the film informed that the lead actress of the film has gotten herself tested for Covid. “Then, I called up Chetan (Deolekar), who is handling Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions. He told me that it was Alia Bhatt who had gotten a Covid test done,” he added, saying, "I later talked to Sonu Srivastava, who is the dance co-cordinator of Gangubai Kathiawadi. He also told me that Alia’s report is positive."

Chetan Deolekar further revealed that as soon as Alia Bhatt received the report of her Covid-19 diagnosis, she left the set. “The film’s shoot has been put on hold for the next few days,” he said.

On the other hand, Gangeshwar Srivastav said, “Filmmakers must also pay attention to the fact that the Covid-19 guidelines are being followed properly or not.”