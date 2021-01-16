Alia Bhatt steps out with Neetu Kapoor to inspect Krishna Raj bungalow





Krishnaraj bungalow is under renovation and the future Bahurani of the Kapoor family, Ali Bhatt stepped out with her would-to-be mother-in-law and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor to inspect the work. Alia and Neetu were clicked as she walked out from the construction site.

Alia Bhatt sports a white tee with blue denim shorts. She had tied her hair in a neat bun and sported a pair of sunglasses and wore white sneakers. While Neetu Kapoor donned a brown top teamed with denims. Neetu Kapoor and Alia both put on mask. Paparazzi pleaded them for photos together but they got inside the car.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in ‘Brahmastra’ alongside her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Ayan Mukerji helmed the film and it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia.