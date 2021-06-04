Alia Bhatt shares now and then beach photo; Riddhima, Jacqueline react





Alia Bhatt is always a beach babe and her latest picture is a proof of it. The ‘Raazi’ actress has shared two pictures from her beach vacation, one from her childhood days and the second one is from the present days.

In her throwback childhood photo, little Alia was seen sitting on a sand dressed in a blue frock while the second picture showed her in a yellow co-ord with daffodil prints and a hat.

“Because no matter who we are,” Alia wrote as a caption, followed by a cloudy sky with the sun emoji.

Alia Bhatt’s friend and actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her best pal Akansha Ranjan are all hearts.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez wrote: “Awww”. Her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni too dropped a couple of red heart emojis in the comment section.

Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap dropped a few heart emojis. Alia’s mother and actress Soni Razdan said: “Awww baby”.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. She will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’. The actress also has Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Karan Johar’s multistarrer Takht in her kitty.