Alia Bhatt shares new pic on Instagram, wants a holiday





Alia Bhatt has shared a new picture of her on her Instagram account and the picture showed the ‘Highway’ actress showing off her back to the camera and wanting a holiday with ‘extra sunshine and extra trees’.

Sharing it, she wrote: “Ummm. One holiday please? With extra sunshine & extra trees.. To go :) thanks.” Alia is seen wearing a sleeveless, floral printed dress with wet hair.

On the professional front, the actress will be next seen in 'Brahmastra' opposite her rumoured beau and actor Ranbir Kapoor. The fantasy drama is slated for December release. While on the personal front, she is going strong with Ranbir and gossip mills churned that the couple will enter into wedlock soon after the release of 'Brahmastra'.

“Alia and Ranbir Kapoor are set to tie the knot in December this year, not long after the release of Brahmastra on the 4th of that month,” said the article by film critic and entertainment journalist Rajeev Masand.