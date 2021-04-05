Alia Bhatt shares home quarantine pic as she recovers from Covid





Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is recovering from the novel coronavirus. As she is quarantined at home, the ‘Raazi’ actor shared cute picture from her quarantine period. The cute picture showed her lying on bed and resting on teddy bear.

The picture received lots of love from Ranbir Kapoor’s family, his mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented, “cuteness,” along with a heart emoji. Neetu Kapoor dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post.

Meanwhile, Alia’s best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, “One call at a time.” Neha Dhupia and Athiya Shetty also dropped heart emojis, while Dia Mirza and Vijay Varma send recovery wishes.

On Friday, Alia took to Instagram stories to inform one and all that she has contracted the coronavirus. “Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care,” she wrote.

In her recent conversation with the Times of India, Soni Razdan revealed that her daughter Alia is doing fine and taking good care of herself, the veteran actress said, 'I am in touch with her, it’s just that I try not to call her too many times. In the last few days, I have called her in the morning to check on her. I don’t want to burden her with constant calls, because if I keep doing that, it will stress her out. I sent her messages suggesting what she should eat, which is simple and light food. So, she is sorted now as far as her food is concerned.' She further added, 'Since Alia has been shooting, she has been taking COVID tests regularly. She has been extremely cautious, so when it happened, it was detected immediately'.