Alia Bhatt shares first photo of 2020 sans boyfriend Ranbir





Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently on beach vacation and the actress shared first picture of her welcoming 2020. Dressed in floral attire, the ‘Raazi’ actor is seen looking into the sun on the beach side and smiling.

She captioned the photo, “the light is coming 2020.”

The post got more than 11,98,000 ‘likes’ within a few hours. In the comment section, her sister Shaheen Bhatt called her “My sunshine”. Alia's bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor declared her an “angel”. While actor Dia Mirza and stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania left heart emojis in the comment section.

Alia Bhatt also wished her fans “Happy New Year” by sharing a boomerang video of waves kissing her feet in her Instagram stories. She posted another picture of her and Ranbir enjoying candle-light dinner with some champagne on the beachside.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be together seen for the first time in Ayan Mukherji's 'Brahmastra'.