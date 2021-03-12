Alia Bhatt severely missing beau Ranbir Kapoor





Ranbir Kapoor has been tested positive for novel coronavirus and is self-quarantined at home. Girlfriend and actress Alia Bhatt is severely missing her beau and she has clarified it by sharing a mushy holding hands picture.

Sharing a mushy picture holding hands, the actress wrote, "major missing."

The ‘Raazi’ actor went into quarantined after Ranbir and her ‘Gangubai Kathiadwadi’ director Sanjay Leela Bhansali tested positive for the virus. Alia has been tested negative for Covid-19 and she got back to work. "I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes! I'm taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all. #DoGazKiDoori #MaskHai Zaroori”, the actress wrote in a statement.

On the occasion of Mahashivarati, Alia Bhatt visited temple with filmmaker and good friend, Ayan Mukherji.