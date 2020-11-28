Alia Bhatt rings in sister Shaheen’s birthday, pens heartfelt note





Alia Bhatt celebrated elder sister Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday. On her special day, the ‘Raazi’ actor penned a heartful note for her darling sister.

Sharing pictures with Shaheen, Alia wrote, “Since we were little, you were always my angel. You literally gave me wings, dancing around with ME on beds and things. I love that we’ve got our own language, one that’s full of fruits and veggies. Ahh.. life without you is just so basic, also who would look after my arms and leggies? I know we’re technically sisters, But I believe you’re my soul mate too, you make every living moment better. I truly don’t know what id do without you!! you’re my everything sweetie.. my sunshine & when the weather is bad my umbrella too...”

She went on to add, “happy birthday to ME. As today is the day I to celebrate you. P.S - on your birthday I tried very hard to impress you.. but I’m no writer.. just your little sister who loves you.”

To celebrate Shaheen’s birthday, Alia, the birthday girl and their mother Soni Razdan stepped out for a lunch. The trio was spotted together in Bandra. While Alia wore a green dress with a matching mask, Shaheen sported a tee and denims whereas Soni donned kurta salwar.

Soni Razdan also wished her daughter with a lovely childhood picture of Shaheen and her. She wrote how she took a five-month-old Shaheen to Hong Kong for a trip alone. She wrote, “On this day this incredible child was born to us and nothing was ever the same again ! That’s the magic of birth and birthdays isn’t it. Everything changes in a heartbeat and another soul embarks on their life’s journey ... love you Shaheen darling. May your journey be exciting and full of love and continue to inspire so many others ... Happy Birthday sweetheart.”

Here's wishing Shaheen a very happy birthday and eventful year ahead!










