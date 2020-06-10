Alia Bhatt rings in house help's birthday, shares video





Alia Bhatt and her family celebrated their house help Rashida’s birthday. Rashida took to her Instagram account to share the video of her birthday celebration. She called it her ‘dream birthday’. “My dream birthday,” the caption read.

Alia Bhatt helped Rashida to cut the cake but she did not have a slice of the cake as she is dieting. The 'Raazi' actor tells her in the video, “Main cake nahi kha sakti, abhi shuru hua hai diet (I cannot eat the cake, my diet has just started).”

Another video shared online by Rashida showed her cutting another cake and Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan were singing Happy Birthday for her. She then feeds a slice of cake to Mahesh and Soni feeds a piece of cake to her. “I am so lucky,” the caption read.