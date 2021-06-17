Alia Bhatt rings in grandfather’s 93rd birthday, Ranbir and family joins





Soni Razdan’s father and Alia Bhatt’s maternal grandfather turned 93 today and a private birthday party was hosted by Alia which was joined by Ranbir Kapoor and his family.

Pictures from the birthday celebration has been shared on net and we can see the Bhatt and Kapoor family had a whale of time together.

Ranbir Kapoor,Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her daughter Samara Sahni also attended the party. From the Bhatt side, we can see Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt while Mahesh Bhatt was missing.

