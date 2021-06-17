Alia Bhatt rings in grandfather’s 93rd birthday, Ranbir and family joins

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Thursday, 17th June 2021,09:06


Soni Razdan’s father and Alia Bhatt’s maternal grandfather turned 93 today and a private birthday party was hosted by Alia which was joined by Ranbir Kapoor and his family.

Pictures from the birthday celebration has been shared on net and we can see the Bhatt and Kapoor family had a whale of time together.

Ranbir Kapoor,Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her daughter Samara Sahni also attended the party. From the Bhatt side, we can see Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt while Mahesh Bhatt was missing.

Here are the pictures from the celebration: -

Shaheen Bhatt
soni razdan
riddhima kapoor
neetu kapoor
Neetu kapoor
ALia Bhatt grandfather
alia bhatt
riddhma kapoor
Alia Bhatt


