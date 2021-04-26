Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani faces flak for vacation





Bollywood lovebirds Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Tiger Shroff -Disha Patani clicked at the Mumbai airport as their returned from Maldives vacation. The foursome headed for vacation when the country is burning in Covid crisis.

Netizens slammed the couples for their romantic gateway when the country is facing such a serious Covid crisis.

One Instagram user wrote, “Celebrities showed their true face in times of pandemic.”

“Where the hell these celebs going? When the entire nation is in such a crisis and when govt is imposing lockdowns!!! Can’t their vacations wait for a bit?”, wrote another.

One more user wrote, “Each and Everything will be remembered. Shame on such ppl who ran away wen whole country is upside down.”

One more user commented, “These PEOPLE are the ones spreading the virus globally!!!”

When pandemic lockdown was announced in Maharashtra, many Bollywood celebrities left for vacation. Apart from them, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan with her mother Amrita Singh too left from Maldives vacation.