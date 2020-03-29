Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor living together during quarantine

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Sunday, 29th March 2020,22:03


A new picture of lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was surfaced online which showed the couple taking a walk together with Ranbir’s dog.

The duo was dressed in casuals and walking around the small compound. Their fans loved seeing them together. “Aww love birds,” wrote one. “And that doggo is so cuteee,” wrote another.

While Alia Bhatt donned a white tee and black pants, Ranbir looked cool in all-black. The duo seemed to be a hurry to get inside their apartment.

On the work front, the couple will be seen together first time in Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra’ and on the personal front, they are speculated to get hitched soon after the release of the film in later this year.


