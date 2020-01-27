Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor hunting for honeymoon destination





Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are speculated to exchange wedding vows this year and according to the latest grapevine, the couple is hunting for a suitable honeymoon destination. So far, they set they eyes in Gstaad in Swtizerland, Bahamas and Finland.

Meanwhile, Rishi and Neetu are speeding up the construction work of Krishnaraj bungalow for the wedding of Alia and Ranbir. The Kapoors have decided to demolish the exiting bungalow and make way for a 15 storey high-rise. Rishi and Neeu Kapoor have sought permission from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai to demolish the bungalow and construct the high-rise.

While Ranbir Kapoor has Yash Raj Film’s ‘Shamshera’ in his kitty, Alia has couple of movies to be filmed like Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

“By that time, both of them hope to clear all their pending assignments. Ranbir and Alia have decided to take at least a month off for their wedding. And for that to happen, they need to complete their underproduction films,” says an informed source.

To avoid unnecessary hullaballoo, the wedding is likely to take place outside India.

Says the source, “Ranbir can clear the decks for the wedding sooner rather than later. Alia is far busier of the two. They will wait until November-December 2020 for their wedding,” says the source.

Not only Ranbir but Alia is also the choice of the Kapoor khandaan.

“She has been welcomed into the family by everyone. So it’s not just Ranbir who loves Alia. His parents, sister and the rest of the sprawling Kapoor family adore her too. Marriage is on Ranbir’s mind for sure and he will get into it happily this time. The couple will wait until Rishi Kapoor’s recovery before discussing a date for marriage,” says a close family friend of the Kapoors.

Alia is doing very well in her career. She has a bright career ahead and will continue to work after marriage.

Says the source, “Though other Kapoor bahus like Karisma-Kareena’s mom Babita and Rishi’s wife Neetu Singh gave up their careers after marriage, theirs was a voluntary decision. Alia will continue with her thriving career.”

In the past, at the promotion of ‘Gully Boys’, when Alia Bhatt gets candid about her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. When the ‘Raazi’ actor was asked when her fans will get to see her getting married. Alia’s answer was exciting.

Alia said, “I think people should now take a break. We have had two beautiful weddings last year. I think we can chill now, watch movies, work in movies, and rest can be seen later.”