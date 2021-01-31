Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor enjoy luncheon at Riddhima’s house





Alia Bhatt flew to Delhi to spend some quality time with her boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is shooting for Shakun Batra’s untitled film. On Sunday, the lovebirds visited Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s house and the family enjoyed luncheon.

Sharing the picture, Riddhima wrote in caption, "Fam Jam -Sunday. missed @neetu54 @sonirazdan @shaheenb #sundaylunchathome." The post received over 14000 likes within a few minutes.

In the picture, both Alia and Riddhima twinned in black tops and blue denims. Ranbir donned a black jacket paired with a beige trouser and a brown cap. The ‘Barfi’ actor puts his hand on Alia's shoulder and the other hand on brother-in-law Bharat Sahni’s shoulder. While Ranbir's niece Samara is seen a grey tee and pyjamas.



