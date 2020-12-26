Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor enjoy Christmas dinner with parents





After Kapoors Christmas lunch, lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor enjoyed Christmas dinner with their respective parents. Few pictures from their get-together were shared on net. A group picture has Ranbir and Alia with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni, their daughter Samara, filmmaker and Ranbir’s close friend director Ayan Mukerji, Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt.

Riddhima poses with brother Ranbir. Another Picture has Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, Neetu Kapoor and Samara. The third picture has Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddima Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt. The next picture has Ranbir kissing Shaheen on her cheeks. Ayan Mukherji posed with Riddhima.

Ranbir and Alia are speculated to seal their relationship soon and the ‘Sanju’ actor confirmed the same in an interview. He said that pandemic delayed their nuptial otherwise they would have hitched much before.

In a chit-chat with film journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about her personal life and reports surrounding his impending wedding. Ranbir said that the deal would’ve been "sealed" had the "pandemic not hit our lives". "I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life," he said.

Ranbir and Alia spend lockdown together and when asked if he took any online classes during the lockdown, the actor said, “My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is -- from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially, we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day.”













