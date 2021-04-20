Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor brutally trolled for Maldives trip amid Covid crisis





Bollywood lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were brutally trolled by netizens for holidaying in Maldives amid Covid crisis. On Monday, the couple was clicked at the Mumbai international airport leaving the country. When India is going through so hard times and when it is the real time to stand together and remain united and fight the disease unitedly with each other’s support, in this crisis leaving the country for a vacation was not taken in a good spirit by the users and Alia and Ranbir were bashed heavily on social media.

One user wrote, “Coronavirus Cases are increasing in India and then people like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will blame a common man for increasing positive cases ????. They are going to Maldives and then will advise others to stay home.” Another said, “Instead of helping the poor or raising awareness, you guys are going on holiday.” One more user wrote, “What fine examples these stars are setting!!” One user said, “We are in pandemic and people are dying but these people have no shame.”

"@aliaabhatt Woww this is ur empathy towards people dying in our country," commented yet another user. "Shameless ppl," wrote yet another Instagram user.

In a recent interview with The Quint, Shruti Haasan without naming anyone commented, “Glad they had a great holiday, they deserved it. I did not personally feel it was a time to go maskless in a pool. It has been a tough time for everyone and for some people much more. I think gratitude and being thankful for privileges is what is most important to know versus throwing your privileges in people’s faces,” she said.

“I was really thankful to go back to work. There were some teams which were extremely responsible and careful. And then there was “one” basically that wasn’t. And I never forgot that we are still in a pandemic. Now it is easy to say ‘oh we’re still in a pandemic’. But, I knew this three months ago. People thought that I was crazy, a psycho aunty yelling all the time. I was always on the edge about it and I don’t think many people appreciated it,” the actor said.