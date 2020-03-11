Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and ex-Katrina Kaif celebrate Holi together





Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Holi together. Ranbir’s ex girlfriend and actress Katrina Kaif also joined them in the Holi bash hosted ar Aarti Shetty’s house on Tuesday.

Ranbir and Alia arrived in the same car, wearing white outfit. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is also seen arriving for the Holi party solo dressed in white salwar kameez and colourful dupatta. Kunal Rawal, Mohit Marwah and a few more celebs attended the Holi part of Aarti Shetty.

Though Alia is now dating Ranbir Kapoor after partying ways with Katrina, both Alia and Katrina have maintained a cordial relationship. Katrina told Filmfare, “When I thought about it, I just felt, who she was dating was not to the equation that I share with her. So why should that equation change?”

In an interview to DNA, she said, “I will tell you something important. A certain thing is already playing out in a certain manner. My reaction to it makes no difference. I can sit here and feel anger and bitterness. I can make myself unhappy. Or I can take into consideration that, how miserable I am makes no difference to anyone else. So, instead, I can lighten my own burden and say — let me be happy and at peace. And what is meant for me, will come my way.”