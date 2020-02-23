Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra at Katrina Kaif’s house party





Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in India for Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020 to pay homage to late Indian designer Wendell Rodricks was invited by Katrina Kaif to her house party.

On Sunday, paparazzi clicked Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra arriving at Katrina’s residence. The ‘Highway’ actress donned a grey sweatshirt while PeeCee sports a white carrying a handbag and wearing black glasses.

When Priyanka Chopra was criticized by late designer Wendell Rodricks for wearing a navel-baring dress at the Grammys, Katrina Kaif boost up her confidence, She said, “I honestly have no idea what anyone else said about Priyanka’s outfit but I saw the outfit and I thought she looked beautiful in that outfit. I thought she looked absolutely stunning. So, I don’t know what anyone else said but I don’t think they saw the picture properly.”

On the other hand, Katrina and Alia On their part, both Alia and Katrina have maintained that they still share cordial relations with each other. Katrina told Filmfare, “When I thought about it, I just felt, who she was dating was not to the equation that I share with her. So why should that equation change?” In an interview to DNA, she said, “I will tell you something important. A certain thing is already playing out in a certain manner. My reaction to it makes no difference. I can sit here and feel anger and bitterness. I can make myself unhappy. Or I can take into consideration that, how miserable I am makes no difference to anyone else. So, instead, I can lighten my own burden and say — let me be happy and at peace. And what is meant for me, will come my way.”