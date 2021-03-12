Alia Bhatt prays at temple on Maha Shivratri, looks gorgeous in red





On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Bollywood actress Ali Bhatt visited temple with her good friend and filmmaker Ayam Mukherji.

As Alia and Ayan stepped out of the temple, they were bounded by paparazzi. The ‘Raazi’ actor looked gorgeous in a red traditional salwar kameez while Ayan donned a white kurta pyjama. When paparazzi asked her, “Kuch khaas maanga (Did you pray for something special)?”, the actor replied, “Haan maanga par bata nahi sakti (I did, but I cannot tell you what I prayed for).”

After Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali tested positive for the virus, the actress isolated herself. She underwent Covid-19 test and it came negative.

Alia Bhatt is now back to work. Alia took to Instagram stories and wrote, "I’ve been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you all for all your good wishes! I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all!”

On the work front, she will be next seen in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ helmed by Ayan Mukherji and Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra’.