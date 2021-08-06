Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor inspect Krishnaraj bungalow





AliaBhattandNeetuKapoorwereseenat Krishna Raj Bungalow's construction site inspecting the work progress. Often, Alia, Neetu and Ranbir visit the construction site and look into the progress.

It is learnt that Alia and Ranbir will move into the new Krishnaraj bungalow after marriage. Sources say that house is also made as per Alia’s choice. The ‘Raazi’ actor donned a white kurta pyjama while Neetu Kapoor sported a blue tee and ripped denim. They are also seen sharing a warm hug. A video of the site was shared which showed Alia is giving some instruction to the makers.

In July, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani had also spoken about her brother’s marriage and how her mother would treat Ranbir’s wife like a queen. In an interview, Riddhima said, “Mom will make a fab mom-in-law. Totally chilled out. She’ll give her daughter-in-law everything and expect nothing. She won’t be a ghusu – the interfering kind. She values her space, so she will give them their space too.”

She added, “She will spoil her daughter-in-law rotten, shower her with love, give her all the respect and look after her… without meddling in their lives. In short, she will treat her like a queen.”