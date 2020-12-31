Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima pose for selfie





Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are having a whale of time in Jaipur and the trio came together for a picture perfect. They posed for a selfie.

Alia Bhatt shared two pictures and captioned them, “Beauties together”.

Ranveer Singh, his actress wife Deepika Padukone and the Kapoor and Bhatt family including Ranbir Kapoor, his ladylove Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara, Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan all reached Jaipur to ring in New Year.

However, picture of their bonfire night is being shared on net. It seemed all of them had a whale of time. Riddhima posed with her mom. Another picture showed Ranveer, Neetu and Ranbir.

Ranbir and Alia’s joint Jaipur trip with their respective families gave rise to the speculation that the couple is going to get engaged in Ranthambore on Wednesday. But Ranbir’s uncle and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor squashes off the rumour.

“It is not true. If Ranbir and Alia were to get engaged today, my family and I would have also been there with them. Ranbir, Alia and Neetu have gone there for holidays and to bring in the new year. The news of their engagement is incorrect”, Randhir Kapoor told indianexpress.com.

The ‘Sanju’ actor recently opened up about his wedding with Alia Bhatt. “Well, I think it (the wedding) would have already been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I am going to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” the actor said.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra’ scheduled to release in 2021.