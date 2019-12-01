Alia Bhatt moves into tears as talks about sister Shaheen’s depression





Alia Bhatt cries inconsolably as she talked about sister Shaheen Bhatt’s battle with depression during the launch of Shaheen’s book, ‘I’ve never been unhappier’. The ‘Raazi’ actor said that she felt terrible as a sister. Alia shared the stage with sister Shaheen and while talking about sister’s battle with depression, she was inconsolable.

Talking about Shaheen, Alia said that despite living with her for 26 years, she got to know about what her sister went through only after reading her book. She said, “I felt terrible as a sister. I didn’t put myself out there enough to understand her.”

Shaheen and journalist Barkha Dutt tried to console her. She added, “I have only believed that she is the most brilliant person in my family. To some extent, she has never believed that about her own self but that always broke my heart. I was sensitive but I feel guilty for not understanding as much as I should have.”

The actor also cheered for sister on Instagram and wrote, “Here comes the sun. No better feeling than talking about your sisters first book! @shaheenb you are brilliant and I love you!”

Deepika Padukone, who earlier talked about depression and has been spreading awareness for mental health, hailed the two siblings and wrote “Cuties” in the comments section. Their mother Soni Razdan also cheered for her two daughters calling them,“My gorgeous darlings.”

Arjun Kapoor, who shared the screen space with Alia Bhatt in '2 States', also cheered for Shaheen and teased Alia saying that the former is a bigger star than her. He shared a glimpse of the book and a hand-written note by Shaheen on his Instagram stories and wrote, “@shaheenb thank you for your kind words. It truly makes me happy and proud knowing you have turned something everyone thought was a weakness into ur biggest strength & dared to share when most would shy away thinking what the world would think & say…big love and all the best with everything (sic).” He added, “[email protected] your sister is a biggish star (sic).”









