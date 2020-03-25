Alia Bhatt makes Facebook debut, garners1.5 million followers





On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Alia Bhatt made Facebook debut. No sooner she joined the site, the ‘Highway’ actress garnered 1.5 million followers.

She made her Facebook debut with a moving poster of her movie RRR helmed by SS Rajamouli.

Wishing her followers happy Gudi Padwa, she captioned the motion poster as, “It's the power of opposing forces, of fire and water. Here it is, the #RRRMotionPoster - #RiseRoarRevolt https://youtu.be/BwrZfGq1HlQ Wishing you a happy #GudiPadwa. SS Rajamouli Jr NTR Ram Charan DVV Entertainment RRRMovie Ajay Devgn”.

During quarantine period, Alia Bhatt has been treating her fans with stunning images.