Alia Bhatt looks stunning in a ‘post pack up shot’





Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is back to the film set and she has shared a beautiful ‘post pack up shot’ picture of her.

"Dear #postpackupshot, you were deeply missed… so blessed & grateful to be back to work in full swing @avigowariker," she captioned the post.

She looked stunning in a solo monochrome picture.

Recently, Alia Bhatt has wrapped-up the shooing of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' helmed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Taking to Instagram on Sunday morning, the actress penned a heartfelt note speaking about the two-year-long journey. She spoke about how it was a "gigantic life-changing experience" and also shared pictures from the sets. Alia wrote, "We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later! This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film all together! But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life changing experience!"

She added, "Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years.. I walk out of this set a diff person today! I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you (sic)."

She concluded the emotional note, "When a film ends a part of you ends with it! Today I’ve lost a part of me.. Gangu I love you! You will be missed. P.S - special mention to my crew - my family and friends for these two years! without you nothing would have been possible! Love you guys!!!"