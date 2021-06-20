Alia Bhatt looks chic in Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar





Alia Bhatt looks stylish in celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar. The ‘Raazi’ actress was dressed in a aqua blue long dress The actor is seen sitting with her legs folded, and hands rested on them. The camera captures Alia’s stillness, with the actor looking rather sombre.

“She’s Some Magic, Some Wild Spirit & A Little Bit of Poetry!! Alluring Beauty Alia Bhatt for @aliaabhatt for #dabbooratnanicalendar2021,” Dabboo Ratnani wrote alongside Alia’s photo.

The photographer also shared a cute reel of himself and Alia Bhatt. In a BTS video from the calendar shoot, Alia is seen describing her shot. “As usual it has been super easy, simple and effortless exactly how Dabboo is. This year my shot is effortless, a bit flowy, some people say it’s sexy…. It’s very still.”