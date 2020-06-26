Alia Bhatt, Kareena, Sonam wish Arjun Kapoor on his birthday





Arjun Kapoor celebrated his 35th birthday today and wishes are pouring in from every corner.

Here’s what his friend and sister Anshula tweeted on his birthday:-

Sonam Kapoor took to her social media account to wish her cousin brother. She shared picture from her wedding to wish Arjun. Sonam wrote a sweet note for him. She wrote, “Happy happy birthday my darling brother.. you bring so much laughter and wisdom into our lives despite what you’ve gone through. Thanks for always being my corner no matter what antics I’m up to. Love you lots brother dear.”

Alia Bhatt tweeted# "Happiest birthday my dear friend Arjun Kapoor... Never a dull moment with this one!!!! Have a hap hap happy life and day and year... lots of love," followed by heart emoticons.

Sharing an adorable picture, sister Anshula tweeted, “Bhai, you are the reason I have the strength to wake up every morning. You have been my guardian, my protector, my parent, my friend, my brother, my confidant, my lifeline. You’ve parented me like a father, even though you were a kid yourself when you became that person for me. You’ve given me your strength when I’ve had none of my own. You’ve always been there to catch me before I fall, you’ve taught me how to fight, how to rise again, how to keep my head held high and smile. You’ve held my hand through fire and every storm that’s come our way (sic).”

Other celebrities like Mini Mathur and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have also extended their wishes in the comments section. Mini wrote, “Happy birthday @arjunkapoor! This note is everything”, while Riddhima said, “Happiest bday Arjun (sic)."

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who worked with Arjun in 'Ki & Ka', also shared a picture of the two to wish the birthday boy.